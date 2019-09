Share:

An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday released former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on payroll for attending funeral of his uncle.

As hearing of an application, filed by Abbasi’s sister, resumed, Judge Muhammad Bashir asked about location of the funeral being held.

To this, the court was told that the funeral would be held in Murree.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor objected to former premier’s release; however the court declined the objection.