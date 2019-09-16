Share:

FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of canola from September 20 and complete it by October 20 to get maximum yield. According to spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the farmers have also been advised to use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc. More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the agriculture department during office time, he added.