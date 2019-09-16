Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a day-long seminar stressed the need of promoting marble and granite sector to enhance exports from the country and help economic development. The seminar was organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) with an aim to explore opportunities and potential of marble and granite sector of the country, according to press statement issued by the institute here. Chairperson, Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) Shamamatul Amber Arbab highlighted the importance of marble and granite sector in substantial economic development. She said that the consumption of local stones including marble and granite in public sectors projects should be encouraged for support and development of the local industry.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PASDEC Zahid Maqsood said that India, Pakistan total granite exports were just 0.6 million, which is far behind its existing potential and stressed that this potential needed to be exploited for the better interests of the country. He was of the view that the major impediments in the growth of this particular sector were lack of recognition in term of its true economic potential, uncontrolled blasting, limited mechanized mining, out-dated processing standards, 70 percent wastage throughout the value chain and inconsiderable value addition.