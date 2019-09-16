Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has so far released Rs84.43 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs18.8 billion for federal ministries, Rs18.6 billion for corporations, and Rs7.7 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs26.78 billion for security enhancement in the country for which the government had allocated Rs32.5 billion during the year 2019-20.

While an amount of Rs12 billion has also been released for the merged areas of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) under the government’s 10 years development programme.

Similarly, for Higher Education Commission an amount of Rs4.6 billion out of its total allocation of Rs29 billion while Rs4.3 billion were released for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for which the government allocated Rs24.4 billion for the corresponding period.

For National Highway Authority, the government allocated a sum of Rs154.96 billion while so far an amount of Rs18.14 billion has been released under the programme.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs1.5 billion for railways division out of total allocation of Rs16 billion, Rs1.44 billion for Interior Division, and Rs2.2 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

SUPARCO received Rs466.65 million out of its total allocation of Rs6.03 billion whereas Revenue Division received Rs275.64 million out of total allocation of Rs1.9 billion.

The Cabinet Division also received Rs1.4 billion for which an amount of Rs39.9 billion has been allocated for the year 2019-20.

The government also released Rs4.86 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs27.26 billion and Rs2.88 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects).

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 percent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 percent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 percent.

Earlier, the government had released Rs76.149 million for various ongoing and new projects of Industries and Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2019-20).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, in its Federal PSDP 2019-20, had earmarked Rs 2343.293 million for the Industries and Production Division projects, according to the latest data released by of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government released Rs50 million for the National Business Development Programme for Small and Medium Size Entrepreneurs (SMEs) for which Rs250 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP. An amount of Rs 6 million had been released for footwear cluster development for which Rs30 million was earmarked in the PSDP.