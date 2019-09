Share:

ISLAMANAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the positive steps taken by the incumbent government are leading towards a real change in the life of general masses. In a series of tweets, the Special Assistant said that dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice is the basic ideology of PTI and the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said that the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill sets the legal condition of disposing of civil cases in Civil Courts to Supreme Court to two years. Earlier, one generation filed cases and it was decided at the time of the third generation. She said that the process of issuing and receiving of legal summons to attendance and witnesses in the court is being linked with modern technology. She said that inheritance right available to women under Islam had turned into social and legal complications. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to transform the society on the pattern of state of Madinah and the law constituted under his direction will ensure women get their due share in property.

She said that the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill will assist the people incarcerated in Pakistani jails, especially women, children and other deserving prisoners, to get the facility of legal aid.