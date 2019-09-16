Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that humanity is dying in great distress and agony in the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“The atrocities committed by the Indian armed forces against the innocent Kashmiri people have turned the paradise into hell,” he said and added that people of the Occupied Kashmir have been detained and confined to their homes due to curfew, which was imposed more than a month before.

He said India was violating human rights in the occupied Kashmir and the Modi government should know that it could not fool the world about the situation in the occupied valley.

The chief minister said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had blatantly inflicted oppression and tyranny on innocent people of occupied Kashmir. He said that Indian forces’ brutalities could not crush the Kashmiri nation’s desire for liberation.

“People of occupied Kashmir are fighting for their inherent right to independence despite being subjected to heart-wrenching atrocities and restrictions,” he said. The sacrifices rendered by the oppressed Kashmiris for independence will not go waste, he said and added that hearts of Pakistani people beat with their Kashmiri brethren.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has put up the legitimate case of Kashmiri people in a highly comprehensive and courageous manner at every forum in the world, he said.

TORTURE BY DOLPHIN FORCE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of torture of a young man by the Dolphin Squad personnel and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore BA Nasir.

He said that departmental as well as legal action should be initiated against those involved in torture of a citizen.

Despite issuance of clear-cut instructions, such an incident is deplorable, he said and added that there was a dire need to change the police culture and attitude in order to prevent such incidents in future.

CM ARRIVES IN MADINA

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) and offered prayers at Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the chief minister prayed for progress, prosperity and stability of the country. He also prayed for the oppressed Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Buzdar also met Imam of Haram-e-Nabvi (SAW) and key-holder of Masjid-e-Nabvi.