ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court will today (Monday) conduct hearing of a petition against the government for not regularising the services of daily wages/contract employees despite court orders.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will conduct hearing of the petition wherein it had directed the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to submit its reply in the matter.

Earlier, a division bench of the IHC had directed the government for regulation of services by the Cabinet sub-committee of the employees working in various government/semi government departments as well as statutory bodies.

The dual bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiyani had issued a 72-page verdict in this regard and held that the federal government shall not issue any new regularisation policy in future from now onwards as there must be an end to any illegal action. “We should take first step to stop such kind of temporary arrangements which are not protected by law,” said the verdict.

It said that no one was permitted to hire any person on daily wages, contract basis, in any project, organisation, office, ministries and divisions except in accordance with law. The judgment added that all persons had to be appointed on permanent posts only and appointment on Ad hoc basis could not be considered for regularization and no individual could any claim legal right for regularization under any consideration while appointed on Ad-hoc basis. It continued that all project employees who are appointed in BPS-16 and above on project could not claim regularization of their services unless their projects have been converted from development to non-development phase by the Government of Pakistan.

In such eventuality, all those employees who are working on those projects shall continue to work and if their initial appointments in the project have been made through a transparent manner i.e. advertisement, test, and interview, then their cases be sent to FPSC in terms of Section 11 (b) of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 read with the powers referred in Rule 4 & 5 of the FPSC (Functions) Rules, 1978. Their posts and their appointments shall be considered regularized subject to decision of the FPSC on the question of their eligibility, qualification and fitness merely on the basis of opinion of FPSC or conducting test and interview within a period of six months.