Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred three youth in Jammu region of Occupied Kashmir, as unprecedented military siege and communication blockade entered 42nd day on Sunday.

The troops killed two youth in a fake encounter in Kathua district, while another youth identified as Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, was picked up by Indian police from a market and was killed a few hours later at Janipur police station in Jammu city, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Indian authorities had not made the killings public as yet.

The family members of the third victim, Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, were called by the police over phone and were asked to collect his dead body from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

They protested against the custodial death of Akhlaq Ahmad Khan and demanded a strong action against the policemen involved in the gruesome murder.

The Indian forces have so far arrested around 40,000 Kashmiris since August 5, the day when India abrogated Article 370 to scrap Jammu and Kashmir of its special status in the Indian constitution.

This was disclosed by Sheema Mohsin, a senior leader of the Welfare Party of India during a media interview in New Delhi. Sheema along with a three-member delegation of Welfare Party of India visited occupied Kashmir from September 12 and 13, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The party leaders said the people of Kashmir had expressed total trust deficit with India for its unilateral decisions with respect to Articles 370 and 35A.

Sheema Mohsin said the people were in difficulty yet they were determined to fight for their fundamental rights.