ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 232,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 188,300 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1546.60 feet, which was 160.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 119,000 cusecs while outflow as 145,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1221.60 feet, which was 181.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 13,400 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160,300, 129,200 and 56,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 17,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 11.847 million acre feet.