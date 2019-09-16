Share:

LAHORE - ITCN Asia, launched in 2001, is now being organized for the 19th consecutive year, and has grown to become the biggest IT & telecom event in Pakistan. Besides local companies, some of the biggest global brands will showcase their state-of-the-art products and services, allowing the user community to get exposure to a wide range of technology and solutions under one roof. Most importantly, it would provide an opportunity for business-to-business alliances, leveraging their mutual strengths. ITCN Asia Exhibitions & Conferences, organized by the country’s biggest exhibitions organizer, Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., has been playing a pivotal role in land-marking the image of Pakistan on the world IT map, bringing in huge foreign and local investments into the country.