ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Traffic Police pointed out that there had been a marked decline of 29 per cent in road accidents due to inclusive approach aimed at sensitising the residents about traffic rules and regulations in federal capital.

A document, shared by the ITP, indicated that 111 fatal and non-fatal accidents took place on the roads and major avenues of the city, as compared to 157 in 2018. As many as 76 peoples lost their lives in fatal road collisions during the first eight months of 2019, compared to the last year, it added. Moreover, 67 citizens got injured during the period in comparison with the last year. Around 131 accidents of different types were reported in ICT during this year, out of that 20 were in the jurisdiction of National Highway and Motorway Police, it said. It indicated that the violation of traffic rules had soared in the city by 7.5 per cent as the ITP issued around 0.57 million fine tickets from January to August 2018, compared to 0.53 million in the corresponding time period.

An official in ITP’s Education Wing said that the improved road sense and renewed efforts of the traffic police had helped curtail the number of road traffic accidents in the capital city. Giving credit to Inspector General of Islamabad Police Amir Zulfiqar Khan for declining road accidents, he said that the IG was personally taking interest in educating the motorists. The official said that the ITP had taken several new initiatives this year for encouraging citizens to follow traffic laws.

Citing its recent interesting initiative, he said a Good Citizen Patrol Unit had been launched this year to appreciate the law-abiding motorists. The unit had been patrolling the capital’s roads daily and awarding the ‘Good Citizen Sticker’ along with coffee mug and other gifts to the road-users, observing proper laws and regulations, he added.

The official said that the capital highway inspection patrolling squads, quick response unit and education teams were actively participating in road traffic awareness. To a query, he said that the ITP Education Wing was conducting sensitisation drives on regular basis.

Another official of the ITP Enforcement Wing said that the speed checking cameras were also installed on the city’s roads to check lane violation and over-speeding.

He said that the police had identified 13 black spots in the federal capital where the chances of accidents were relatively higher due to various road violations, absence of road signage and poor road infrastructure. The spots included Blue Area, 7th Avenue, Faizabad, Kashmir Highway, IJP road, 96 Quarters, Qadafi Chowk and others, he added.

The official, however, complained about the shortage of staff and resources available with the ITP.