Share:

Los Angeles-FN-Weekend moviegoers are making it rain for the new Jennifer Lopez movie “Hustlers,” according to reports.

The star-studded film about New York City strip-club performers who swindle Wall Street stock brokers during the recession took in more than $13 million on its opening night Friday and was projected to total about $32 million in ticket sales by the end of its first weekend, Variety reported.

That would make it the most successful first-weekend film ever for STXFilms, according to the report, as well as one of the most successful film projects of Lopez’s career.

The Friday figure included $2.5 million from a limited number of Thursday preview showings, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Other stars in the film include singers Cardi B and Lizzo as well as actors Constance Lu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart.

But the movie was still expected to finish in second place, behind “It: Chapter Two,” the New Line and Warner Bros. horror sequel about author Steven King’s evil clown named Pennywise, Variety reported.

“Hustlers” was a hit when it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, although 50-year-old Lopez was heckled by anti-fur activists who objected to her “Hustlers” character wearing a fur coat in the film. Lopez did not wear fur to the film festival.

Earlier this month Lopez told the Evening Standard magazine that it was “really scary” having to perform “practically naked” in front of hundreds of extras for the movie’s strip-tease scenes.

“There’s something liberating and empowering about it,” she added, “but you’re really out there, physically, emotionally and psychologically.”