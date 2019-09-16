Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore chapter of the Sunni Tehreek Pakistan on Sunday took out a rally for Kashmir from Lahore Press Club to Charing Cross. Protesters were carrying placards, banners inscribed with slogans ‘We Stand with Kashmir’ and ‘Why United Nations is silent on Muslims massacre in Indian Occupied Kashmir?. Islami Jamiat Talaba’s Youth Wing also took out a rally in Imamia Colony to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Separately, an NGO named Kashmir Society For Human Rights staged a protest demonstration for Kashmir in front of the Lahore Press Club. Protests have been continuing across Pakistan since August 5, when India revoked Article 370 of its Constitution and withdrew the special status of Kashmir under the Indian occupation.