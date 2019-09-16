Share:

SIALKOT - A girl who was kidnapped a month ago was found dead here in the outskirts Sialkot on Sunday. According to police, some unidentified armed accused had kidnapped Ayesha Zulfiqar, a matriculation student, from near her school in village Nawa Pind Araiyaan-Hundal, Sialkot tehsil here a month ago. A few days ago, she had made a phone call to her family and told them that her kidnapper had kidnapped her and wanted to kill her upon her refusal to marry one of them. Later, accused brutally tortured her and killed her by strangulating her to death. The kidnappers dumped her dead body in fields outside the village. Victim Ayesha was the daughter of Zulfiqar, the driver of Ch Ghulam Abbas, a Pasrur-based PTI leader. Zulfiqar told the newsmen that the Sialkot Saddr Police had registered an abduction case, but the police failed to locate his daughter despite the lapse of a month.

The police shifted the dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy. Police said that it is yet to be confirmed whether or not the girl was raped before murder by the accused kidnappers. The bereaved family has demanded the police high-ups to ensure early arrest of the accused kidnappers-cum-killers.