LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam has directed the officials to complete all beautification and uplift work on the Thokar Niaz Beg intersection within 45 days.

He directed the officials to focus on traffic management and traffic engineering at Thokar Niaz Beg intersection.

Usman Mozzam visited Thokar Niaz Baig intersection Sunday and reviewed development work being carried out for overall improvement of the area.

He directed the officials to set up greenbelts and green patches to give a pleasant look to the area, execute quality horticulture work at these places and arrange ornamental lights for these green patches. He told the officials to remove wall chalking and other such things, including posters and banners, which were giving a dirty look to the area. He ordered designing a standard format for signboards for shops and showrooms in the area.

LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan briefed the director general about progress on various tasks. He said that road geometry has been improved for or better traffic circulation in the area to avoid traffic jams. “Construction of walkways and footpaths has been completed in the area to facilitate pedestrian movement. Carpeting of four kilometre roads with asphalt work has also been completed. Installation of road signage for guidance of vehicles as well as painting of kerb stone along roads has also been completed. Construction of storm water drainage system is in final stages,” he said.