TOBA TEK SINGH - Four persons drowned in incidents occurred in different areas of the district here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, a five-year-old child identified as Umer of Layyah who had come with his family to see a relative patient in DHQ hospital fell into the hospital’s water pond. His uncle Shafiq jumped after to save him but both drowned. Rescue 1122 divers recovered both dead bodies.

In another incident which occurred in River Ravi near Kamalia, two men who were bathing in the river drowned. The victims were identified as Samiullah, resident of Chak Bahlol Wala and Haq Nawaz, resident of Chak 54/1 GB. Rescue 1122 divers recovered the dead bodies from the river.

DPO WARNS AGAINST TORTURE

District Police Officer Waqar Qureshi has warned the policemen that if anyone of them is found involved in torture on under arrest accused persons, he will have to face stern action.

Addressing a seminar on topic of police torture at District Police Lines here on Sunday, the DPO advised the policemen to use modern techniques to interrogate criminals, which are very useful to catch a lie of the criminals. Saddr DSP Naeem Aziz Sindhu and Organised Crime

DSP Khurram Saeed also spoke on the occasion.