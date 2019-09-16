Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan Sunday announced launching protest drive against the PPP-led provincial government including a power show outside the Chief Minister House over failure in resolving the issues of Karachi.

The announcement was made by the party’s Coordination Committee member and MNA Ameenul Haq at a rally against water shortage in Saudabad area of the city.

Addressing the participants of the rally, he said that the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has admitted his failure in completing bulk water supply K-IV project and therefore should resign from his post.

“This project was inaugurated by MQM-P over 10 years back and the incompetent PPP government failed to make any progress despite of lapse of so much time since then,” he said and demanded that all those responsible of neglect in completion of the project should be booked under a FIR.

He said that it was unfortunate that the entire country runs on the tax collection of the city but its residents are facing acute water shortages. “Even if 50 percent of tax collection from the city is invested in the city then it could completely makeover the city infrastructure,” he suggested.

The MQM-P MNA demanded for immediate formation of the provincial finance commission so that the transfer of funds should be ensured to the grass root level in city.

He said that the PPP was taking revenge from the urban Sindh especially from Karachi and its residents as it had never given mandate to them.

“We demand imposition of the article 149 (4) of the constitution in Karachi so that the issues of the city could be resolved by empowering the mayor and other elected representatives of the city,” the MQM-P demanded.

He further announced that these protest against the failed PPP led provincial government will now continue and a massive power show will also be held at the chief minister house demanding funds and improved infrastructure for the city.

His demand for imposition of the Article 149 and a power show at the chief minister house also received an overwhelming support from the party activists in the rally.

Haq said that the time has come to snatch our rights as the incompetent government is bent upon running the city likewise it has ruined other parts of the province.

Provincial lawmaker Muhammad Hussain said that it was unfortunate that the PPP is neither doing anything for the city nor it is giving powers to the elected local bodies representatives for resolving them.

“Unless there is a PPP government in place in the province, the issues will not be resolved,” he said adding that they had held enough meetings with the ruling party and now it’s time to protest against them.