Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressing profound grief and sorrow on Mirpurkhas incident has placed the services of Medical Superintendent and Civil Surgeon/Transport In-charge under suspension for allegedly refusing ambulance service to a man, Ramesh Bheel for transporting body of his son.

It may be recalled that Ramesh Bheel had admitted his two-year-old son, Chetan in Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas for treatment.

The child could not survive and Ramesh requested the hospital administration for ambulance to transport his son to his native village. The hospital administration allegedly refused to give him ambulance free of cost. Therefore, Ramesh and his brother Kewal decided to transport the body of the Child to their native village Asghar Dars. They both died on the way to their village when speeding mini truck hit them on Mirpurkhas-Sindhri Road. The chief minister took notice of the incident and immediately ordered Secretary Health to conduct inquiry into the matter. The inquiry has been constituted which would start its work on Monday (toady).

The chief minister again directed secretary Health Saeed Awan to suspend the services of Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Aslam and Civil Surgeon/In-charge Administration Dr Khalil Memon before start of the inquiry. The secretary health issued suspension order on Sunday. The chief minister has directed Secretary Health to provide him hospital-wise ambulance service details, including on road, off road, facilities available in the ambulance and the mechanism to provide service to the people of the area.

“This is a serious incident and cannot be ruled out,” he said and added he was working hard to provide best health facilities to the people but some people in the hospital administration were spoiling his efforts by denying the genuine services.

The chief minister has directed health department to submit him a detailed inquiry report with its recommendation of the action against the involved officials.