Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Babar Awan on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the premier’s office, and the two deliberated on legal, constitutional and political affairs, country’s present situation and international relations.

According to reports, PM Imran Khan affirmed in the meeting that ‘no deal, no compromise’ is possible with the corrupt elements. The process of accountability is being held without any political influence for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the premier stressed.

Imran Khan held detailed discussions with Babar Awan over his upcoming US and Saudi Arabia visits while reiterating that he is entirely focused on the Kashmir cause.

The PM maintained that his address in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be very important.