Karachi - PIA considers safety of its passengers, crew and aircraft as it’s first and foremost priority. PIA spokesman said on Sunday. He refuted the story of any fire incident in aircraft and said that PIA flight PK 759 on Lahore-Jeddah sector operated by Boeing 777 aircraft faced fire alarm system malfunction. As a safety measure, the aircraft landed back at Lahore airport after 10 minutes of take off. It was a normal technical landing and as such there was no fire nor did any emergency landing take place. He said that certain section of media aired incorrect news like aircraft catching fire without verifying or understanding the facts whereas it was an avionics system malfunction issue. PIA spokesman requested the media to verify such type of sensitive news before airing or publishing as it not only damages the image of airline but also unnecessarily creates panic among the passengers and their families.