Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Welfare Raja Bashart has said that the opposition should play its role in the Assembly, regardless of personal interests, and should fulfill the purpose for which the people have sent it to the House.

He was addressing a media briefing before starting the 14th meeting in the Punjab Assembly on Monday. He expressed regret over the attitude of the opposition, saying that when the President of Pakistan was speaking on the Kashmir issue in his address in the National Assembly last day, the opposition was displaying pictures of Nawaz Sharif jailed on corruption charges. He said that protesting is the right of the opposition but that should not affect the Assembly's basic functions. `

We try our best to keep the opposition together with the government but the opposition should also come to the House and play a positive role.`` Raja Bashart said that in the performance of the first year of the government of Punjab, the law department had won a prominent place in terms of annual progress in which the journalist community also played a vital role. He said that 6 important ordinances and 14 bills are being submitted for approval in the current session of the Assembly.

"We have already done record legislation and will try to pass as many laws as possible in the new parliamentary year," he said. He said that it is hoped that the media will continue its positive role for the people-friendly legislation.

Earlier, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari gave special thanks to the Chief Minister and Law Minister of Punjab for their personal interest that the problems of the journalist colony were being solved seriously. Presidents of the Press Gallery Association Mian Muhammad Aslam and General Secretary Faizan Bangash were also present on the occasion. At the conclusion of the briefing, lunch was given in honor of journalists by Raja Bashart.