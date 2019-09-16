Share:

KARACHI - An orientation-dinner and a curtain raiser for AdAsia 2019 was hosted in Karachi, by the Chairman, Organizing Committee AdAsia Sarmad Ali and the Chairman of Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) Ali Mandviwalla. The two industry-leaders informed the advertising community, media fraternity, advertisers and marketers about the international stalwarts who will be speaking at the Congress. AdAsia is the largest and most prestigious advertising congress in Asia, organized bi-annually, since 1958, by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA). AdAsia 2019 is the 31st edition in this series and the second one to be held in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited to inaugurate the event, themed as ‘Celebrasian: Celebration of Advertising and Creativity in Asia’. The culturally-rich metropolis of Lahore has been chosen as the venue for this mega-event, to promote the soft image of Pakistan.