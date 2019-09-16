Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has asserted that Pakistan wanted to take benefit from the energy sources of Uzbekistan, in particular the huge gas reservoirs. Uzbekistan ambassador Furqat Sidiqov called on the minister in Islamabad. Omar Ayub Khan said both countries have shared values and were tied in Islamic brotherhood which needs to be further cemented by boosting the existing economic cooperation. The minister revealed that he was schedule to attend CAREC meeting at Tashkent on Friday where he would hold a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart to discuss the prospects of cooperation in the energy sector. He expressed satisfaction over multiplication of trade volume between the two counties.