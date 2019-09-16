Share:

LONDON - Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said that Pakistan was rapidly gaining investors’ attention as the security challenge has been successfully overcome and infrastructure has significantly improved. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading the economic reforms to facilitate investors and to ensure ease of doing business”, he stated this at a Reception hosted by Liberal Democrats Friends of Pakistan at the annual Party Conference in Bournemouth the otherday, said a statement issued by the High Commission here Sunday.

According to High Commission statement, the room was packed to capacity by a large number of LibDem Lords, MPs, MEPs, Party Members, Parliamentary Candidates as well as members of the civil society and human rights activists.

Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan’s geo-economics at play, attracting significant foreign investments.

Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, on the occasion, made a strong pitch for attracting foreign investments to Pakistan, giving an overview of the economic opportunities in Pakistan, the high commissioner said the country was rapidly gaining investors’ attention as the security challenge has successfully been overcome and infrastructure has significantly improved.

He shared with the audience a list of projects ready for investment.

He particularly invited UK’s Fintech and IT companies to set up their branches in Pakistan which was the most competitive business destination in the region in terms of price and availability of human resource.

He said the strong goodwill that exists at all levels between the two countries could be translated in terms of economic dividends.

Acknowledging the importance of 1.5 million Pakistani Diaspora, providing a solid foundation to bilateral relations, Zakaria expressed confidence that the Diaspora will be instrumental in Pakistan’s drive to promote bilateral relations, investment, trade and tourism with the United Kingdom.

A number of Lords, MP’s and MEPs spoke on the occasion. They reaffirmed their Party’s commitment to promoting mutually beneficial relations between Pakistan and the UK. They acknowledged the huge economic potential of Pakistan that British businesses could benefit from and bring two countries further closer.

Earlier, during the first day of the Lib Dem Conference, the high commissioner met former Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable MP and several Lords, MEPs, MPs, Party Members and Parliamentary Candidates. He held useful discussions with them on a wide range of areas pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation, trade & investment promotion, and Kashmir crisis.

At the Reception, the High Commission put on display a number of banners and publicity material promoting art & culture, tourism and trade/investment opportunities in Pakistan. The High Commissioner thanked LibDem Friends of Pakistan for organising the Reception and providing him an opportunity to appraise the delegates of the economic opportunities on offer in Pakistan.