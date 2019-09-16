Share:

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has stated that the government is striving to end poverty and illiteracy in the province.

Tehrik-i-Insaaf MNA Tashfeen Safdar along with a delegation called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi on Monday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about prevailing political situation and both parties were unanimous to work together for welfare and well-being of the people of the Punjab and solve their problems on priority basis.

Delegation included Ch Shahid Mahmood, Raja Raees Lambardar, Ch Sikander, Ch Nisar, Ch Shaukat, Ch Imran and Ch Ashiq among others.