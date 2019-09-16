Share:

SIALKOT - The national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced launching of direct international passenger flights between New York-USA, Oslo-Norway and Sialkot-Pakistan from Sialkot International Airport in the near future, following success passenger flights operations between Barcelona-Spain, Paris-France and London-UK from Sialkot International Airport.

Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi stated this while talking to the newsmen here. Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, CEO Maj-Gen (r) Muhammad Abid Aziz, Chairman SIAL’s Business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javed and SIAL Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza also attended the meeting.

The SIAL chairman informed that the PIA has also actively started working on its plan to expand its international passenger flights operations to New York-USA and Oslo-Norway from Sialkot-Pakistan.

He said that the government has been making hectic efforts to revive PIA and turn it into a profitable organisation besides striving to ensure quality aviation facilities to passengers at all the airports across Pakistan.

On September 11, 2019, PIA started direct passenger flights between London-UK and Sialkot-Pakistan, besides, successfully launching direct passenger flights between Barcelona-Spain, Paris-France and Sialkot-Pakistan from SIAL on January 20,2019 here, informed SIAL’s Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza.