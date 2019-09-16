Share:

KARACHI - Police officials charged the protesting educators from different government schools with batons after they attempted to enter into Red Zone near Karachi Press Club here on Sunday evening. The teachers appointed on contract basis in different educational institutions are reportedly protesting outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) for the permanency of their employment.

Police lodged baton charge to disperse the protestors when they walked towards the ‘Red Zone’ after expressing outrage against the Sindh government. Following the riot act by the police, a teacher fell unconscious which was later taken to the hospital.

However, the educators rejected to clear the road and started chanting slogans against the provincial government over avoiding listening to their demands. The rally was stopped at Scout Office near Arts Council roundabout as the police blocked road linking to the Sindh Assembly building. A team of negotiators from the provincial administration has also arrived in to hold talks with the protesting teachers. Police forces also called water cannon to deal with the protestors continuing their demonstration at the mainstream road adjacent to the KPC.