LAHORE - City traffic police on Sunday intensified crackdown on underage drivers to discourage the growing trend of auto-riding by juveniles in the metropolis.

A police spokesman said additional traffic wardens were deployed on all major roads in the city to punish the violators. Similarly, the senior traffic officers were also on patrol in important localities to supervise the crackdown.

Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik directed the traffic officials to intensify crackdown on the underage drivers particularly on Sunday to stop violations. This move came as police noted in its observation that underage driving was one of the major reasons behind many fatal road accidents reported across the province in recent months.

SSP Liaqat Ali Malik also ordered the wardens to aggressively take action against the juvenile drivers to make road safety campaign a complete success. He also appealed to the parents not to allow their children drive cars and bikes unless they pass driving tests to get permits.

The CTO said that underage drivers pose a serious threat to the lives and safety of other motorists. He also warned that the traffic policemen will not only confiscate the vehicles but the juvenile drivers would also be detained. The violators will only be released once their parents will submit guarantees in writing.

Police recover 41

motorcycles

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit of Lahore Police arrested several suspects and recovered a stolen car, 41 bikes and 15 mobiles phones from them. The police also seized 12 pistols, magazines and bullets.

Dolphin Squad SP Bilal Zafar while sharing details of the weekly performance said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including charas and bottles of liquor from the arrested suspects. Both the Dolphins and PRU helped as many as 61 people on different roads of the city.

The patrolling units during the previous week checked 74,000 people, 160 vehicles, and 99,000 motor bikes. At least 185 people were detained while seven vehicles and 84 motorcycles impounded by police.

The Dolphins and PRU units responded to the all 36 calls received on helpline Rescue-15. Similarly, Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 25 criminals for violating the ban on one-wheeling and aerial firing.

Woman found

hanged at home

A 27-year-old woman was found hanged at her house in Kot Lakhpat police precincts on early Sunday. Her body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Sonia, who contracted love marriage with Arshad a couple of years ago. A police official said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to her neck as they entered the bedroom after breaking open the door.

The family told the police that Sonia took the extreme step after a clash with her husband over some domestic dispute. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the death.

HOUSEMAID FOUND DEAD

A 30-year-old housemaid was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in the limits of Defense-B police on Sunday.

Police said the deceased, identified as Khalida, was working as a maid at the house.

According to the house owner, Khalida was lying unconscious in the residential quarter on early Sunday. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced as dead. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the incident.