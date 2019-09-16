Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday staged a protest demo against plans from the federal authorities to implement Article 149 in Karachi, the business hub of the country.

The protest led by the Sindh general secretary of the party Waqar Mehdi was attended by a large number of party leaders and activists from Karachi. The protest was held on the call from the party’s provincial chief Nisar Khuhro to stage demos in every district and division of the province against any plans from federal government to impose Article 149 in the provincial capital and business hub of the country.

Addressing the participants, Waqar Mehdi said that whosoever has dreamt of dividing Sindh province was himself divided and those calling for division of the province nowadays are themselves divided into various factions.

He said that everybody knows that Faroogh Naseem was following the agenda of his former party supermo but he should knew that they had faced and foiled such conspiracies in past and will continue to do so in future also.

Advisor to the chief minister Rashid Rabbani said that when they came to power in Sindh, there was extreme lawlessness in the city but through continued efforts of the provincial government and sacrifices from the political workers and law enforcing authorities, peace returned to the city.

“We bolstered the economy in the city without any intervention from the federal authorities,” he said.

The PPP leaders also said that when Benazir Bhutto was martyred, the separatists were prepared to annex the province and fuel linguistic politics but PPP handled the situation and stood with the federation of the country.

Meanwhile, former Governor Sindh and once a key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Ishratul Ibad also opposed the implementation of the Article 149 in the city.

He said this while talking to Pir Pagara on telephone from Dubai. The former governor agreed with the stance of Pir Pagara on the implementation of article 149 and said that it was better to work with the coordination of the provinces and federation for the betterment of the country.

He said that the issues could only be resolved through consultations and unity.