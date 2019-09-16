Share:

LODHRAN - The provision of health facilities is the first priority of the Punjab government and all the missing facilities in the District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran will be made available soon.

Multan Division Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu stated during a visit to the DHQ hospital here the other day. The commissioner said that work on the development of Emergency Ward of DHQ hospital would be started soon.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmad, DHQ Hospital MS Dr Shaukat Ali Ejaz and CEO District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Akram accompanied the commissioner.

The commissioner directed MS Dr Shaukat Ali Ejaz to open more counters for the token registration and establish separate counters for male, female and senior citizens. He also directed for assigning active staff members to token registration in the OPD to ensure hassles free service to people. During visit to Hepatitis Centre (KLPI), Iftikhar Sahu directed centre’s In-Charge Dr Naveed Iqbal to display posters about precautions regarding Hepatitis disease to create awareness among the public.

The commissioner also enquired from patients about medical facilities being provided to them. He also visited Emergency unit, Physiotherapy and Burn Unit. He also assured the sanitary staff that the issue of their salaries would be resolved soon, asking them work diligently. Earlier, the commissioner inaugurated resting area for patients’ attendants along with renowned industrialist Rana Luqman. Iftikhar Sahu said that education, health, provision of clean drinking water and cleanliness are top priorities and all available resources are being utilized for provision of basic facilities to the common.

The commissioner expressed the remarks during exclusive talk to The Nation at DHQ Hospital Lodhran. About encroachments, he pledged that no discrimination would be done in the implementation of law, adding that verdict on under the under-trial case of Lodhran Green Star Petrol Pump would be made on merit without any favour or influence. He pledged that zero-tolerance policy would be adopted during anti-encroachment drive.

He informed that Lodhran Family Hospital would be made functional in the DHQ Hospital temporarily until approval of hospital staff.

XEN Buildings Ghulam Abbas briefed the commissioner and said that Rs34.626 million have been spent on the provision of basic facilities in hospital so far.

Mr Sahu warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction of public projects. He also attended a briefing at DC Office about development projects of health and education sectors.