Rain and gusty winds turned weather pleasant in Islamabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and other parts of the country on Monday.

It hailed in the federal capital along with downpour on Sunday night and temperature also reduced in its twin city – Rawalpindi. Rainfalls and wind-thunderstorms ensured refreshing weather in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Mirpur and other parts of Azad Kashmir.