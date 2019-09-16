Share:

ISLAMABAD - Founder Chairman Pak US Business Council and Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik stressed the need of promoting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to meet economic challenges. Talking to a delegation of traders, he also highlighted the importance of adopting a workable policy for upcoming entrepreneurs, easy access to credit, tax rebates and one-window operation. Malik highlighted various issues being faced by SMEs including lack of proper access to finance, high cost of doing business, low value addition, technological advancement, and complicated tax system. According to press statement issued Malik shared successful experiences of SMEs of Japan, Korea, Taiwan and China and suggested easy and favourable discounted rate access of finance to SMEs, establishment of SMEs zones and clusters. He said that SMEs were contributing 30percent in GDP, 25percent in exports and 78percent in the industrial employment which showed their key role in the economic development of the country.