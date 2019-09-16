Share:

PESHAWAR - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Faiz Muhammad Faizi on Friday called for bringing relaxation in the Axle Load Regime and providing equal facilities to make the KP industries competitive with other provinces. He said KP industries are already reeling through the prolonged impact of terrorism and unfavorable conditions. He demanded deferment of Axle Load Regime till resumption of freight train service for KP. He furthermore called to provide equal facilities to businesses there, like given to industries in other provinces.