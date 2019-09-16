Share:

SARGODHA - The Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) has approved Rs75.7 million budget for 2019-20. The officials of the SDA, talking to APP, said that a meeting of the board of director was held here under Chairman SDA Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon and also approved the budget. He said that Rs1,350,000 would be received from shops located at first and second floor of the Trust Plaza, Rs5 million from Model Town Housing Society. A total Rs0.5 million would be received from fines, Rs3 million from transfer cases of plaza and housing society, Rs3.181 million from allotment of shops in second floor of trust plaza, Rs6.4 million from cycle stand contract and Rs0.6 million from advertising board of plaza. He said that a master plan of the SDA was also being prepared while the Wasa would also be set up soon.