Share:

Seminar held on Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI - A seminar was arranged at Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Sunday to pay tribute to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Member Legislative Assembly AJK Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan was the chief guest while Kashmir leader Afan Ali Khan, Syed Bashir Hussain Jaffari, Syed Shabhat Hussain Jaffari, Syed Yousaf Naseem, Brig (R) Sher Khan, Dr Zahid Chugtai, Mehmood Saghar, Naeem Qurashi and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan said that Indian aggression could never suppress the freedom struggle of people of Occupied Kashmir, adding that the current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces has exposed the real face of India before the international community.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste. He opined that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the clutches of Indian forces.

He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan who highlighted Kashmir issue globally.

AIOU launches 10 BS programmes

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University took an initiative of launching 10 BS (4-year) programmes keeping in view the new emerging academic trends and the market-based students’ needs.

The decision to this effect was taken by Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum on the recommendations of the University’s Academic Council, said a press release issued here.

The 10 programmes are: Library and Information Sciences, Gender and Women Studies, Islamic Studies, Arabic, Mass Communication, Urdu, English, Pakistan Studies, Accounting and Finance and Instructional Design and Technology.

According to Director Admissions, October 15 is the last date for receiving the applications for admission in these programs, which have been offered for whole of the country. Eight programmes have been introduced in line with Open Distance Learning system, while the two programs-Accounting and Finance and Instructional Design and Technology are on basis of blended and E-Learning mode.

Recently, first time in the history of AIOU, a comprehensive annual academic calendar has been put in place that facilitates the overall learning system, including timely holding of admissions, examination and books’ mailing process.

While carrying out the University’s semesters, spring and autumn, separate dates were fixed for arranging Matric/intermediate, Graduate and post-Graduates admissions and exams in order to facilitate the students and bringing transparency in the whole process.

Gradually, digitalised and online systems were being implemented to provide efficient services to the students at their door-step, in line with new modern-day requirements.

Meanwhile, the University’s 49 regional offices were being empowered, enabling them to provide best possible academic facilities and learning environment to its around 1.4 million students. The University’s academic ranking in term of credibility of its degrees and certificates are being upgraded, through all possible means, particularly by learning from the experience and academic practices of international institutions.