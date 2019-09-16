Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that following the revocation of the special status of Kashmir by New Delhi, the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been subjected to worse human rights abuses and in such a situation one could not remain silent.

He said that this situation called for action from the parliamentarians. Senate of Pakistan while realising its responsibility was arranging a National Parliamentarians Conference to engage with all the relevant stakeholders, he said.

While explicating upon the need of this conference and the complexity of the situation, he said that Kashmir - one of the most picturesque regions of the world, often referred to as heaven on earth with alluring mountains, deep and narrow valleys and high barren plateaus – today bled under brutal Indian aggression and needed international attention.

The seven-decade long dispute had resulted in almost 90,000 casualties of innocent Kashmiris demanding freedom from Indian aggression and their right to self-determination, he added.

It was reported that during the first six months of 2019, over 270 Kashmiris had lost their lives and scores incarcerated by the vicious Indian forces illegally occupying the serene region of Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said.

“The extent of State sponsored brutality of Indian forces was not limited to killings and incarceration but it had also left many blinded and disabled by the use of pellet guns directly targeted at their bodies and faces. The State of India was responsible for grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir including unlawful killings, enforced disappearances, torture and rape and other violence perpetrated against innocent Kashmiri women. Moreover, the Indian security forces had been granted complete impunity while perpetrating these acts of aggression against the innocent Kashmiris thus undermining their right to life, liberty and security,” he added.

Chairman Senate expressed firm belief that platform of the conference will prove to be invaluable in addressing and condemning the grave human rights violations being committed by the State of India in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in reaching out to the world in resolving the longstanding dispute in the light of UN resolutions.

Moreover, it will send a direct message to our brothers and sisters in IOK that Pakistan stood firmly behind them, he added.

The conference will be attended by representatives from Senate, National Assembly, provincial and legislative Assemblies, international experts and by all stakeholders of Kashmir cause.