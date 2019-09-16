Share:

LAHORE - Raza Hasan and Ahmed Safi Abdullah claimed seven wickets apiece on the second day of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Sunday. Northern’s Raza recorded figures of 26.2-10-55-7 to spin out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 246 at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi. After securing a slender 36-run first innings lead, Northern finished the penultimate day at 17 for two. The KPK star was opener M Naeem Senior, who showed a lot of determination and fight while scoring 108. Ahmed Safi Abdullah was the man to watch-out for at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, where he registered figures of 31.4-8-77-7 that helped Central Punjab to dismiss Southern Punjab for 173 and grab a 80-run first innings lead. By the draw of stumps, Southern Punjab had extended their advantage to 105 runs by reaching 25 for the loss of two wickets. At the NBP Stadium, in Karachi, Sindh took a first innings lead of 52 runs against Balochistan when they scored 235 all-out in response to the visitors’ 183.

BRIEF SCORES:

Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Northern 282-8 dec, 83 overs (Faizan Riaz 156 not out, Jamal Anwar 41, Umair Khan 31; Khalid Usman 5-70) and 17-2 vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 246 all-out, 80.2 overs (Mohammad Naeem Snr 108, Mehran Ibrahim 47; Raza Hasan 7-55, Shehzad Azam 3-66)

Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Central Punjab 253 all out, 83 overs (Mohammad Akhlaq 135, Ali Zaryab 38, Mohammad Irfan Khan 34; Zulfiqar Babar 5-103, Salman Ali Agha 3-45) and 25-2 vs Southern Punjab 173 all-out, 76.4 overs (Naved Yasin 57, Salman Ali Agha 24, Zulfiqar Babar 20; Ahmed Safi Abdullah 7-77, Aizaz Cheema 2-15)

Sindh v Balochistan, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi: Balochistan 183 all out, 70.1 overs (Awais Zia 71, Nazar Hussain 21, Ramiz Raja jnr 20; Hassan Khan 4-34, Danish Aziz 2-40) and 82-2 (Akbar-ur-Rehman 27 not out, Awais Zia 25, Taimur Ali 23 not out) vs Sindh 235 all-out, 72.5 overs (Saifullah Bangash 72 not out, Rameez Raja Jnr 48, Mohammad Waqas Jnr 23; Jalat Khan 3-52, Shahzad Tareen 2-26, Nazar Hussain 2-41, Gohar Faiz 2-63).