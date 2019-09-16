Share:

ISLAMABAD, - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organise one day training program on “Export Marketing” on Thursday, September 26 in Rawalpindi. The workshop is being organised with an objective to promote successful and competitive export growth, according to press statement of the authority. It would also help provide opportunity to small and medium enterprises to get help on strategic export marketing and international business.

The training program would feature a combination of presentation, group discussion and more importantly practical demonstration of online marketing tools for effectively exploration of international markets, consequently lead to export enhancement and diversification.