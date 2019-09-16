Share:

ISLAMABAD - Classic Club defeated Pindi Express Club by seven wickets in the knock-out match of the Defence Cup T20 Tournament here at Diamond Cricket Ground on Sunday. Express skipper won the toss and decided to bat first on the perfect batting track. But his decision failed to give desired results, as his entire side was bundled out for 126. Usman scored 46 while Shahid made 26. It was all-rounder Sohail Ahmed of Classic, who ripped through Express’ top order and grabbed four wickets for 13 runs. Classic reached the 127-run target in just 17.1 overs. Opener Zawan Himat scored 40 while Sohail scored quick-fire 29 as well and was adjudged man of the match.