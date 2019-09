Share:

The Supreme Court of India (SCI) on Monday ordered Modi-led Hindu nationalist government to ensure normalcy in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Besides, senior Congress party member Ghulam Nabi Azad has been permitted by the court for visiting the disputed Himalayan region.

The ruling came as India’s top court took up multiple pleas against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August 5 decision of revoking the special autonomy of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Details to follow.