Share:

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (UoS) has for the first time made its entry into the Time Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020 and has been ranked 1,276 in the world.

The THE World University Rankings 2020 included 1,400 universities from 92 countries that qualified its ranking criteria out of nearly 60,000 universities in the world. The ranking criteria is based on 13 performance indicators concerning teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. From Pakistan, 14 universities qualified for THE World University Rankings 2020. The Quaid-i-Azam University came at top, placed at number 401-500. Sargodha University and six other universities were placed in the 1,000+ category of universities. Last year, Sargodha University also became one of the Top 500 Asian Universities in QS Asia University Ranking 2019, placed at number 401-450. Established in 2002, the University has made significant progress in its academic profile in recent years due to progressive reforms being pursued by its present administration to meet the performance indicators of both THE and QS as the leading international ranking agencies