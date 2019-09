Share:

KARACHI - Sohrab Goth Police have carried out a search operation in Jannat Gull Town, Karachi and arrested a woman drug peddler.

Sohrab Goth police have conducted a search operation after erecting barricades on entry and exit points of Jannat Gull Town and arrested a female drug peddler identified as Shireen.

More than 6 kilogram hashish, car tape, watches, mobile phones, explosives and other things recovered from the possession of female suspect.