The motorway rape incident has raised the justified call for the perpetrators to be publicly hung. The horror of the incident has been compared with the heart-wrenching Zaynab case a few years before it.

The nation demands that those who would commit such a heinous crime should face a punishment which is as harsh as possible. This demand is justified, yet it may still not be enough in order to serve justice. The nature of the crime is such.

In a televised address the Prime Minister talked about his own view on the matter as well. He agreed that perpetrators of such crimes should be publicly hung. Yet he explained that to do so would cause outcry internationally. Instead he has committed to bringing a law that would chemically castrate the perpetrators of rape cases. This has been welcomed by the whole country. Save for a marginal narrow percentage which feel opposed to it, there is a widespread welcome for the Prime Minister‘s announcement. The implementation of it is also being demanded as soon as possible.

Chemical castration has been practised as a punishment in many countries all over the world, in developed countries, and also in many Muslim countries. Again this in no way means that the trauma of the survivors will be wiped out. It only means that the harshest punishment that can be delivered, will be delivered, should be delivered, and as soon as possible.

There is no room for such attacks in our society. We will not allow it, and even the international community would agree with us in our grief and anger. Let us make such an example of these perpetrators that no one would dare to raise so much as an eye to an unaccompanied woman or child again.

Now it is up to our lawmakers to write up this law and sign it into effect with lightning speed. These punishments are not for show. They must be meted out to every single perpetrator guilty of these crimes.