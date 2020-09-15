Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz have said that the trials, which are being conducted by Peshawar Zalmi, are the best platform for the youngsters, who did not get chance.

Both the cricketers said this during the fifth phase of Peshawar Zalmi trials, which were held here at Cricket Centre Model Town ground on Tuesday. Director Cricket Peshawar Zalmi M Akram and spin consultant Arshad Khan are supervising these trials in the presence of Kamral and Wahab.

Talking to media, Kamran said trials of Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore is a welcome aspect for upcoming cricketers. “I along with Akram, Arshad and Wahab are especially here to find talented players. Young cricketers cannot get a better platform than this and three wicket-keepers have also been shortlisted from trials.”

The wicketkeeper batsman said the trials, which started from Northern Areas, are now being conducted in whole of Pakistan. “Spinners, fast bowlers and batsmen have also shown great talent during the trials. It is my responsibility to provide a wicketkeeper batsman, who will lead Peshawar.” About Haider Ali, he said that the young player should not be associated with any player rather he should be judged after two to three years performance.

Wahab Raiz said that cricketers, who do not get a chance, are welcome to Peshawar Zalmai trials. “Club cricket players do not get a proper chance to come up. We have to find talent that will represent Pakistan by playing domestic cricket,” added Wahab. He said that very good fast bowlers have appeared during the first day of trials and selected players will get a golden chance to learn from franchise cricket.