Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 5.02 per cent on year-on-year basis during the first month of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Tuesday. LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 134.14 points during July 2020 against 127.73 points during July2019, showing positive growth of 5.02 per cent, according to the latest PBS data. The highest increase of 2.25 per cent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.77 per cent increase in indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics and 1 per cent increase in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC). Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the industrial growth witnessed increase of 9.54 per cent in July 2020 when compared with the indices of June 2020, the PBS data revealed. Meanwhile, the major sectors that showed growth during July 2020) included textile (1.66 per cent), food, beverages and tobacco (21.73 per cent), coke and petroleum products (18.34 per cent), Pharmaceuticals (19.20 per cent), chemicals (0.19 per cent) , non metallic mineral products (29.01 per cent) and paper and board (5.04 per cent). On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth, included automobile (23.31 per cent), iron and steel products (11.13 per cent), fertilizers (5.06 per cent), electronics (33.31 per cent), leather products (35.95 per cent), engineering products (32.60 per cent),rubber products (15 per cent) and wood products (18.63). It is pertinent to mention here that the provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data received from sources, including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBoS).