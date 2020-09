Share:

Islamabad - Pakistani celebrities of the entertainment industry came out on the roads of Karachi to protest at the Press Club, for the recent motorway incident which has shocked and frightened everyone, from women to children, no one feels safe in Pakistan.

Celebrities including, Ayesha Omar, Mansha Pasha, Mahira Khan, Ali Rehman, Yasir Hussain and many others raised their voice. Everyone was holding placards to demand justice and safety for others.