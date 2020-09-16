Share:

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in Islamabad.Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador said relationship between Pakistan and China is moving forward in accordance with the vision of leadership. Shibli Faraz said cultural diplomacy is vital to promote people to people contacts and enhance understanding of each other's values and traditions.

Ambassador Yao Jing said Chinese side will be sending an agricultural group to Pakistan for looking into proposals for betterment of agriculture sector.