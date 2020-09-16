Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 4 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 303,089. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,393.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 665 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 132,591 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,946 in Punjab, 37,140 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,984 in Islamabad, 13,690 in Balochistan, 2,441 in Azad Kashmir and 3,297 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,448 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,220 in Punjab, 1,257 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 178 in Islamabad, 79 in GB and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,024,987 coronavirus tests and 29,097 in last 24 hours. 290,760 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 571 patients are in critical condition.