ISLAMABAD - Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said that the National Accountability Bureau is committed to ensure the country’s development and eradication of corruption.

While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he stressed the need for self-accountability to eliminate the menace of corruption from the society. The Chairman NAB said corruption is the biggest obstacle in the way of progress and prosperity that needs to be dismantled. He said the bureau is working diligently to resolve the issues being faced by the general public.

Javed Iqbal said that the name of the country had been allegedly placed on the Financial Action Task Force ‘grey-list’ due to the billions of rupee corruption committee by those who claim they did not devour even a penny. He also said the plight of country including poverty, unemployment and absence of health facilities was the result of billions of rupee money laundering.

On the occasion, the Chairman NAB also distributed cheques amounting over twenty-four crore rupees among the affectees of Modarba scam. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Tuesday returned Rs 240 million to 1,700 affectees of Modarba scam from out of a total of 9,680 victims of the mega scandal.

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) retired Justice Javed Iqbal handed over the cheques of Rs 100,000 to 200,000 to the fraud victims. The looted amount of above Rs 200,000 would be returned to the affectees in second phase.

The NAB Rawalpindi has recovered the looted amount from Mufti Ehsan, who had already been awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs 10 billion fine by the accountability court for committing the fraud.

Speaking on the occasion Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said Rs 700 million have so far been recovered from Mufti Ehsan and others. The amount included Rs 30.74 million from the auction of Mufti’s eight vehicles and Rs 20 million from the rent of properties owned by Mufti Ehsan, which are currently under the control of NAB.

Mangi said that the Rawalpindi bureau has so far recovered Rs 297 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements. Mangi claimed that the performance of NAB was better than the bureau’s overall performance of last 17 years. NAB Rawalpindi has so far filed 77 references and apprehended 150 corruption suspects and managed the convictions of 55 culprits.