RAWALPINDI - Special Judge Anti-Corruption Muhammad Masroor Zaman yesterday sent four persons including Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) former deputy director Planning Sami Ullah Khan Niazi to Adyala Jail on 14-day judicial remand after the anti-graft body failed in producing any evidence regarding corruption against the accused.

The judge also directed the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region investigators to submit complete challans in the cases against the four persons with the court.

Officials of ACE Police Station held Sami Ullah Khan Niazi on charges of giving undue favour to owners of illegal housing societies against bribe. Similarly, three other Members of Committee of Abad Cooperative Housing Society (commonly known as Gulshanabad) Raja Masroor Zaman, Muhammad Sharif Khokhar and Javed Wali were held by ACE RR after filing a case against them on the complaint of Malik Muzamil Hussain who accused the troika of allotting his plots measuring 5 kanals to other members.

According to details, Circle Officer (CO) ACE RR Zahid Zahoor produced the accused Sami Niazi before court after expiry of his six days physical remand and sought more physical custody.